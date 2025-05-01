A drone with a mass of 1.5 kg 1.5 \text{ kg} descends vertically with air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity ( k = 0.05 k = 0.05 ). The distance it descends (in meters) after t t seconds is given by s ( t ) = m k ln ( cosh ( k g m t ) ) s\left(t\right)=\frac{m}{k}\ln\left(\cosh\left(\sqrt{\frac{k g}{m}}t\right)\right) . How far does the drone descend in 6 6 seconds? Use g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\text{ m/s}^2 . Round the answer to one decimal place.