8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 145Multiple Choice

Given that the Trapezoidal Rule approximation for 128x2dx\displaystyle\int_{1}^{2} \frac{8}{x^2}\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is T=4.07T =4.07, compute the absolute error ET|E_T|.