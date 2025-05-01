Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
8. Definite Integrals

Average Value of a Function

33 of 0
Problem 33Multiple Choice

Find the average value of the function f(x)=x+1xf(x)=\dfrac{\sqrt{x}+1}{\sqrt{x}} on the interval [1,4][1,4].