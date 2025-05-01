Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Find the derivative dydt \dfrac{dy}{dt} for y=t3sin(lnt) y = t^{3}\sin(\ln t) , where t>0 t>0 .