A drone is flying such that its altitude h h in meters at time t t seconds is given by h ( t ) = 4 − 4 sin ⁡ ( 2 t ) h\left(t\right)=4-4\sin\left(2t\right) . Calculate the drone's velocity, speed, acceleration, and jerk at t = π 3 s t=\frac{\pi}{3}\text{ s} .