8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Suppose 032f(x)dx=6\displaystyle\int_0^32f(x)\,dx=6 and 01f(x)dx=1\displaystyle\int_0^1f(x)\,dx=1. Find 13f(x)dx\displaystyle\int_1^3f(x)\,dx.