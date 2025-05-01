Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 77Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral 1(x134)xdx{\displaystyle\int\frac{1}{\left(x^{\frac13}-4\right)\sqrt{x}}\,dx}. Use the substitution x=u6x=u^6.