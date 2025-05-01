Let Q Q be the region in the first quadrant enclosed by y = x 4 − 16 y = \sqrt{x^4 - 16} , y = 0 y = 0 , and y = 4 y = 4 . This region is revolved around the y y -axis to form a tank, which is then completely filled with water. How much work is required to pump all the water up to the top of the tank? Assume that the variables x x and y y are measured in meters. Use ρ water = 1000 kg m 3 \rho_{\text{water}}=1000~\frac{\text{kg}}{\text{m}^3} and g = 9.8 m s 2 g=9.8~\frac{\text{m}}{\text{s}^2} .