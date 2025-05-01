A train decelerates with an acceleration of a ( t ) = − 12 a(t) = -12 ft / s 2 \text{ft}/\text{s}^2 . If v ( 0 ) = 48 v(0) = 48 ft / s \text{ft}/\text{s} and s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0)=0 ft \operatorname{ft} , how far does the train travel before it comes to a stop?