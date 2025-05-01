Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems

Problem 41Multiple Choice

A function is known to be the solution to a first-order initial value problem of the form:
y+y=g(x)y^{\(\prime\)} + y = g(x), y(0)=y0\(\quad\) y(0) = y_0
If the solution candidate is given by y=ex+sin(x)y = e^{-x} + \(\sin\)(x), what is the value of the sum g(π)+y0g(\(\pi\)) + y_0?