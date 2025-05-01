A factory consumes electricity at a rate of 1500 MJ 1500\text{ MJ} per year at t = 0 t = 0 years. The consumption rate increases by 2.1 % 2.1\% per year. What is the total energy (in units of MJ \text{MJ} ) consumed by the factory over the next 5 5 years, starting from t = 0 t = 0 ? Round to the nearest hundred MJ \text{MJ} .