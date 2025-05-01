Two cars, M M and N N , start from the same point with velocities v M ( t ) = 2 sin t v_M(t) = 2\sin t and v N ( t ) = 2 cos t v_N(t) = 2\cos t , respectively, both with initial positions of zero. At what time in [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2\pi] do they first meet, and what is their position at that time?