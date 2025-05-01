Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
80 of 0
Problem 80Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: tan5(x)sec2(x)dx\displaystyle\int\tan^5(x)\sec^2(x)\,dx