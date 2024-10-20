A ball is thrown vertically upward from the ground. The height of the ball, in meters, t t seconds after it has been thrown, is given by y = − 10 g t 2 + u t y=-10gt^2+ut . Given that g = 10 m/s 2 g=10\text{ m/s}^2 and u = 50 m/s u=50\text{ m/s} , calculate the maximum height reached by the ball.