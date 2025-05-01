Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

True or false? For every fixed k>0k>0, as xx\to\infty, ex=O(xk)e^{x} = O\big(x^{k}\big).