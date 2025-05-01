Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
58 of 0
Problem 58Multiple Choice

Find the general solution of the linear Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE) (1+x)y+y=x32(1+x)y^{\prime}+y=x^{\frac32} for x0x\ge0.