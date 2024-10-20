For the function f ( x ) = 3 x f\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{x} , where x ≠ 0 x

eq{0} , calculate the average rate of change over the intervals [ 1 , x ] \left\lbrack1,x\right\rbrack for x = 1.1 x=1.1 , x = 1.01 x=1.01 , x = 1.001 x=1.001 , x = 1.0001 x=1.0001 , and x = 1.00001 x=1.00001 . Round your answers to three decimal places. What is the plausible rate of change of f f with respect to x x at x = 1 x=1 ?