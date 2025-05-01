Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
0. Functions

Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
44 of 0
Problem 44Multiple Choice

A sample of ancient charcoal is analyzed and found to contain 30%30\% of its original carbon-1414. Using a half-life of 57305730 years, estimate the age of the charcoal sample. Round your answer to the nearest year.