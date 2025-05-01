Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Expand 7x11x24x+3\displaystyle \frac{7x - 11}{x^2 - 4x + 3} by partial fractions.