In a computer simulation, a drone is programmed to always fly directly towards a moving target. The target moves north from a specific point at a constant speed of 1 1 unit per time step. The drone starts its pursuit 3 3 units east of the starting point of the target, moving at a speed of s > 1 s > 1 unit per time step. The path followed by the drone is given by the equation y = s 2 [ x s + 1 s s + 1 − x s − 1 s s − 1 ] + s s 2 − 1 y=\frac{s}{2}\left\lbrack\frac{x^{\frac{s+1}{s}}}{s+1}-\frac{x^{\frac{s-1}{s}}}{s-1}\right\rbrack+\frac{s}{s^2-1} . For a simulation where s = 3 s = 3 , what is the y y -coordinate of the drone's position when x = 8 x = 8 units? Also, plot the graph for s = 3 s = 3 .