Determine the intervals on which the function ﻿ g ( x ) = 2 cos ⁡ ( x ) + x g(x) = \sqrt{2} \cos(x) + x g(x)=2 ​cos(x)+x﻿ is increasing and decreasing on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2\pi] [0,2π]﻿.