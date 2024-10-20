Given the equation 2 x 2 y − 3 x y 2 = 4 2x^2y - 3xy^2 = 4 , find both d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} and d x d y \frac{dx}{dy} , treating y y as a function of x x and vice versa. What is the relationship between d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} and d x d y \frac{dx}{dy} ?