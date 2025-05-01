A rock is thrown vertically upward from the top of a 250 m 250\text{ m} 250 m cliff with an initial velocity of 15 m/s 15\text{ m/s} 15 m/s . Assume only gravity acts on the rock ( g = 9.8 m/s 2 ) \left(g=9.8\text{ m/s}^2\right) ( g = 9.8 m/s 2 ) . When does the rock hit the ground at the base of the cliff?