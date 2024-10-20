Determine lim ⁡ x → 100 + ⌊ x ⌋ {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to100^{+}}}\lfloor x\rfloor and lim ⁡ x → 100 − ⌊ x ⌋ {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to100^{-}}}\lfloor x\rfloor , and assess whether lim ⁡ x → 100 ⌊ x ⌋ {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to100}}\lfloor x\rfloor exists by applying the limit laws.