Given the function h ( x ) h(x) and the information that ﻿ h ( 2 ) = 5 h(2) = 5 h(2)=5﻿ and ﻿ h ′ ( 2 ) = 4 h^{\prime}(2)=4 h′(2)=4﻿, use linear approximation to estimate ﻿ h ( 1.9 ) h(1.9) h(1.9)﻿.