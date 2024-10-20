Given that a car's velocity is modeled by V ( t ) = 60 t t + 3 V(t)=\frac{60t}{t+3} (in m/s \text{m/s} ), where t ≥ 0 t ≥ 0 is the time in seconds, find the time in [ 0 , 10 ] [0, 10] when the instantaneous rate of change of velocity matches its average rate of change.