Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Logarithmic Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
29 of 0
Problem 29Multiple Choice

Use logarithmic differentiation to find dydx\frac{dy}{dx} for y=(cosx)xy = (\cos{x})^x.