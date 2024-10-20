Use the following alternative formula for derivatives to find the derivative of f ( x ) = x 2 − 2 x + 6 f\left(x\right)=x^2-2x+6 :

﻿ f ′ ( x ) = lim ⁡ z → x f ( z ) − f ( x ) z − x \displaystyle f'(x)=\lim_{z \to x}{\frac{f(z)-f(x)}{z-x}} f′(x)=z→xlim​z−xf(z)−f(x)​﻿