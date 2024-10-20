For the function ﻿ f ( x ) = x 3 3 − 5 x 2 2 + 6 x f(x)=\frac{x^3}{3}-\frac{5x^2}{2}+6x f(x)=3x3​−25x2​+6x﻿, at which values of x x is the slope of the tangent line equal to ﻿ 2 2 2﻿?