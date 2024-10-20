Determine the critical points of ﻿ f ( x ) = x cos ⁡ − 1 x f(x)=x\cos^{-1}x f(x)=xcos−1x﻿ on the interval [ − 1 , 1 ] [-1,1] . What are the absolute maximum and minimum values of ﻿ f ( x ) f(x) f(x)﻿?