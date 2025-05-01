Skip to main content
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral.
023dxx24x+8\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{2} \(\frac{3\,dx}{x^{2}\) - 4x + 8}