7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 49Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of 12(x1)2(x+4)4{\displaystyle\frac{12(x-1)^2}{(x+4)^4}} is (x1x+4)3+C\displaystyle-\left( \frac{x - 1}{x + 4} \right)^3+C.