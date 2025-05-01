Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Let f(x)=x22x f(x) = x^2 - 2x . Compute the slope of the tangent line to f f at (1,1) (1, -1) .