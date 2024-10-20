Draw the graph of the function f ( x ) = 4 sin ⁡ ( π ( x − 1 ) ) f\left(x\right)=4\sin\left(\pi\left(x-1\right)\right) on the interval [ 0 , 2 ] \left\lbrack\right.0,2] using the information given below.

f ′ ( x ) = 4 π cos ⁡ ( π ( x − 1 ) ) f^{\prime}(x)=\left.4\pi\cos(\pi\left(x-1\right.)\right)