3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
3. Techniques of Differentiation

Basic Rules of Differentiation

Evaluate the slope of f1(x)f^{-1}\left(x\right) at x=23x=\displaystyle\frac23 using the table given below.
Table showing values of x, f(x), and f prime of x with fractions and integers in three rows and five columns.