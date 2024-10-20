In a newly established wildlife reserve, 100 100 rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of 10 , 000 10,000 rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by ﻿ R ( t ) = 1 , 000 , 000 100 + 9900 e − 0.3 t R(t) = \frac{1,000,000}{100 + 9900 e^{-0.3t}} R(t)=100+9900e−0.3t1,000,000​﻿, where t t is measured in years. How fast (in rabbits per year) is the population growing at t = 0 t=0 ? Approximate to the nearest whole number.