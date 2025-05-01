Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of f(x)=3+3x23f(x)=3+3x^{\frac23} and the xx-axis on the interval [0,8] [0,8] .