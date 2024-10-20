Sketch a graph of f f that is continuous on the interval [ − 6 , 6 ] \left\lbrack-6,6\right\rbrack , has f ′ ( x ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=0 for x = − 5 x=-5 , − 3 -3 , and 2 2 , absolute minimum at x = − 5 x=-5 , absolute maximum at x = 6 x=6 , local maximum at x = − 3 x=-3 , and local minimum at x = 2 x=2 .