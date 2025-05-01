Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 253Multiple Choice

Compute the following limit using l'Hôpital's Rule:
limx0sinxxcosxxtanx\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{\sin x - x \cos x}{x - \tan x}