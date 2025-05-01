Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
100 of 0
Problem 100Multiple Choice

What is the largest possible value of ab2x4xx2dx\int_{a}^{b} 2x\sqrt{4x-x^{2}}\,dx for any real aa and bb?