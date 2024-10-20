Consider a differentiable function g on the interval ﻿ ( − ∞ , ∞ ) (-∞,∞) (−∞,∞)﻿, where ﻿ g ( 2 ) = 3 g(2) = 3 g(2)=3﻿ and ﻿ g ′ ( 2 ) = − 2 g^{\prime}(2)=-2 g′(2)=−2﻿. Use the linear approximation to estimate the value of ﻿ g ( 2.05 ) g(2.05) g(2.05)﻿.