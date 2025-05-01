Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
16 of 0
Problem 16Multiple Choice

Find an antiderivative for the function 5x2x+7 5x^2 - x + 7 .