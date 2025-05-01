Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
90 of 0
Problem 90Multiple Choice

Consider the region bounded by y=tan1(3x)y=\tan^{-1}(3x), y=0y=0, and x=13x=\frac13. Compute the volume of the solid generated when this region is revolved about the yy-axis.