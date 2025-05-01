Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 153

Find the equation of the curve that passes through the origin and satisfies y0y\(\ge\)0 on [0,12]\(\left\[\lbrack\)0,\(\frac\)12\(\right\]\rbrack\), given that its length is L=0121+16e8xdxL=\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac\)12}\(\sqrt{1+16e^{8x}\)}\,dx.