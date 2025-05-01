Find the equation of the curve that passes through the origin and satisfies y ≥ 0 y\(\ge\)0 on [ 0 , 1 2 ] \(\left\[\lbrack\)0,\(\frac\)12\(\right\]\rbrack\) , given that its length is L = ∫ 0 1 2 1 + 16 e 8 x d x L=\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac\)12}\(\sqrt{1+16e^{8x}\)}\,dx .