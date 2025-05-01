Skip to main content
Problem 68

Let RR be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curves y=1x3y = \(\frac{1}{x^{3}\)}, y=0y = 0, and x=1x=1, and extending to xx\(\to\]\infty\). Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving RR about the xx-axis.