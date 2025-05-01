Let R R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curves y = 1 x 3 y = \(\frac{1}{x^{3}\)} , y = 0 y = 0 , and x = 1 x=1 , and extending to x → ∞ x\(\to\]\infty\) . Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving R R about the x x -axis.