Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
86 of 0
Problem 86Multiple Choice

Determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y=sinxy=\sin x, 0xπ20\le x\le\frac{\pi}{2}, about the line x=π2x=\frac{\pi}{2}.