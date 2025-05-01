Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
83 of 0
Problem 83Multiple Choice

Determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges, and find its value if it converges: 0ex1+exdx\int_0^{\infty} \frac{e^{-x}}{1+e^{-x}}\,dx