Prove the limit statement ﻿ lim ⁡ x → − 1 2 x + 1 = ∞ {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-1}\frac{2}{x+1}=\infty}} x→−1lim​x+12​=∞﻿ by choosing the correct ﻿ δ \delta δ﻿ that proves the given limit.