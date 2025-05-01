Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives

Problem 25

Define f(x)=ddx(5x3+2x7)f(x)=\dfrac{d}{dx}\bigl(5x^{3}+2x-7\bigr). Compute f(x)dx\displaystyle\int f(x)\,dx.