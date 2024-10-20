Consider the functions f 1 ( x ) = x 3 f_1\left(x\right)=x^3 and f 2 ( x ) = ∣ x ∣ 3 f_2\left(x\right)=\left|x\right|^3 . Graph them together and describe how applying the absolute value function in f 2 f_2 modifies the graph of f 1 f_1 .